Never Failed to Make Me Laugh: Ananya Panday Remembers Her Grandmom
Ananya Panday's grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away at the age of 85.
Actor Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday passed away in Mumbai at the age of 85. Snehlata Panday's granddaughter Ananya took to Instagram to remember her. She also shared a bunch of photos of her grandmother with the family.
Ananya began by writing, "rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how".
Ananya added that her grandmother would leave for work at 7am everyday and she inspired her to work harder. "She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh".
"The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much", Ananya wrote.
On Saturday, actor Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Samir Soni visited Chunky and Bhavna Panday to offer condolences.
Snehlata Panday passed away at her residence in Bandra in the afternoon.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.