Never Failed to Make Me Laugh: Ananya Panday Remembers Her Grandmom

Ananya added that her grandmother would leave for work at 7am everyday and she inspired her to work harder. "She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh".

"The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much", Ananya wrote.

On Saturday, actor Neelam Kothari Soni and her husband Samir Soni visited Chunky and Bhavna Panday to offer condolences.