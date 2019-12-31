Never Been More Aware of My Muslim Identity: Filmmaker Kabir Khan

As someone who grew up in the lap of “political debate and dissent” during his days at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia University, filmmaker Kabir Khan feels disheartened by the current political atmosphere in the country - one that discourages protests among students. “The Jamia incident is the culmination of so many wrongs that we’ve been witness to,” writes the Tubelight filmmaker, in the Indian Express, whose upcoming film ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh as the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.