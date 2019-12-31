Never Been More Aware of My Muslim Identity: Filmmaker Kabir Khan
As someone who grew up in the lap of “political debate and dissent” during his days at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia University, filmmaker Kabir Khan feels disheartened by the current political atmosphere in the country - one that discourages protests among students. “The Jamia incident is the culmination of so many wrongs that we’ve been witness to,” writes the Tubelight filmmaker, in the Indian Express, whose upcoming film ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh as the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.
In light of the anti CAA protests that have been sweeping the country, Kabir Khan writes that in the past few years, he has observed a dangerous sentiment takeover the country: one that equals questioning the government to questioning the country. He adds,
“We have to make sure that an enabling atmosphere flourishes in universities instead of labelling students as part of a ‘tukde tukde gang’ or putting them in jail.We don’t all have to become political activists. We should just be able to express our opinions as normal citizens, without fear.”Kabir Khan, Filmmaker
Unlike much of Bollywood which prefers to either stay silent or take a relatively neutral, safe stance on politics, Khan understands that an integral aspect of mainstream cinema is its political backdrop. According to him, a filmmaker’s choice should always reflect their politics.
For Khan, his religious identity is extremely personal to him and does not affect his work or everyday social interactions. However, he can’t help but notice that religion has become central to many issues.
(With inputs from Indian Express)
