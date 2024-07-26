'Never Asked My Parents to Pull in Favours For Me': Shruti Haasan on Nepotism

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan, daughter of superstar Kamal Haasan marked 15 years in the Indian film industry on 26 July. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor spoke about her cinematic journey and addressed the debate about nepotism.
Shruti, who made her acting debut with Soham Shah's Luck in 2009, told Zoom, "The same magical world I grew up in I get to play in for the rest of my life-what a blessing. Thankful for all those who taught me beautiful lessons, and the audience, of course!"
Addressing the conversations around nepotism, the actor added, "I have never asked my parents to pull in favour even once. When I left my dad's house after my first movie, I never asked for anything. The financial pressure for independence was a great driving force for me. I am very proud of my journey. Even though I get the goodwill my parents have worked for, I have not used the benefits rather. I have seen people who are the so-called outsiders, definitely get the benefit of knowing which camp to join, which person to impress. It does not mean they are not worthy, but they are much better than me. I do not know if it applies to me. On paper, I look like an insider, but I work and live as an outsider."
In her acting career, Shruti has worked in several Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films including Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, 3, Yevadu, Race Gurram, Hi Nanna, and Gabbar Is Back, among others.
