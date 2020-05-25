Hana Kimura, a professional Japanese wrestler who appeared in the Netflix reality show Terrace House, has passed away at the age of 22. Her death was confirmed by her organisation Stardom Wrestling, who said that details regarding her passing away are unknown and still being investigated.However, it has been reported that Kimura was a target of cyberbullying over her role in the show.Ananya Launches Campaign Against Cyberbullying, B’Town Lauds HerConcerns erupted over social media regarding Kimura’s death, with public figures and fans speaking up against online bullying and hateful messages. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said that ‘Online bullying should not be part of life.’Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey took to Twitter to write that there are no words that can “possibly heal this wound”.Other wrestlers from the community have also expressed shock over her death."I hope this serves as a reminder that interactions on social media can have a serious effect on the mental health of anyone, no matter who they are," wrote wrestling journalist Adam Pacitti.Terrace House involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.Before Hana’s death, she had taken to social media to indicate that she wasn’t in a happy zone. She had recently posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying “Goodbye.” Another posting carried a message “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”(With inputs from AP)‘1 in 10 Indian Adolescents Face Cyberbullying, Half Don’t Report’