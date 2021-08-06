Navarasa Fan Meet: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Says He Prefers Producing Films

Navarasa directors, producers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, actors, and the crew gathered together for a fan meet ahead of its Netflix release on 6 August. The Tamil film Navarasa is a nine-film anthology based on the nine human emotions or rasas.

Mani Ratnam talked about the experience of making a film like Navarasa and said, "It was a pleasure doing the film. Even though we had nine films, I was relaxed as I knew it was in capable hands. We were just there to coordinate. Any day, I'll pick this over directing a film."