Navarasa Fan Meet: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam Says He Prefers Producing Films
Netflix anthology Navarasa released on 6 August.
Navarasa directors, producers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, actors, and the crew gathered together for a fan meet ahead of its Netflix release on 6 August. The Tamil film Navarasa is a nine-film anthology based on the nine human emotions or rasas.
Mani Ratnam talked about the experience of making a film like Navarasa and said, "It was a pleasure doing the film. Even though we had nine films, I was relaxed as I knew it was in capable hands. We were just there to coordinate. Any day, I'll pick this over directing a film."
The makers of Navarasa made the film to support film workers. Producer Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “We planned this project after the 1st wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was during the peak of the second wave that the shooting happened. We started the initiative to support film workers.”
“When Mani and I started discussing it, we wanted to make lots of films to support more people. We wanted more people in the industry to participate in it. In fact, Mani even suggested that we find the 10th rasa if that means bringing more people on board."Jayendra Panchapakesan, Producer
The Navarasa anthology includes Rathindran R. Prasad’s Inmai, Arvind Swami’s Roudhram, Bejoy Nambiar’s Edhiri, Guatham Menon’s Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, Priyadarshan’s Summer of ‘91, and others. The anthology is streaming on Netflix.
