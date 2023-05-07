‘I Am Living Proof That Nepotism Doesn’t Exist’: Mithun Chakraborty’s Son

Actor and son of Mithun Chakraborty, Mahaakshay Chakraborty is making headlines for his thoughts on nepotism in the industry.
In a recent interview with Times Of India, the 38-year-old actor opened up about the times he’s been rejected from auditions, adding that he is the “living proof” that nepotism “doesn’t exist”.
Sharing a message to “all the actors out there who believe that nepotism exists”, he added that the only help one might get from families with a background in films is the opportunity to meet a director or producer.
He further stressed that getting to work on a film is “completely up to destiny”.
Talking about his father, he recalled how Mithun would often tell him, “I will never help you just because you’re my son. Being my son doesn’t give you a free ticket to do anything. You have to be worth the audience’s love, time and money.“
He further added how Mithun taught him, “You do bad, they’re not going to like you. You do good, they’re going to like you. It’s as simple as that.“
I am the living proof and example that nepotism doesn’t exist. If it worked, I would have been doing every fourth or fifth film out there. I’m still struggling like anybody else and I’m very proud to say that.Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Actor
Chakraborty went on to say that when him not getting work was only owing to the fact that he didn’t get selected in the auditions.
He adds, “There’s nothing wrong with that. As an actor, you have to face that fact that you will get rejected and you should not take it personally”.
