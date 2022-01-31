Spotify Releases Statement After Joe Rogan-Neil Young COVID Controversy
Musicians Nils Lofgren and Joni Mitchell asked for their music to be removed from Spotify in solidarity with Young.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed, on Sunday, that the music streaming service will add a content advisory to podcast episodes that discuss COVID-19. The advisory will direct listeners to Spotify’s COVID-19 Hub which has access to ‘data-driven’ information about the virus.
This move comes after musician Neil Young reportedly asked his label to remove his music from Spotify after saying that the platform was allowing misinformation to be spread about COVID through Joe Rogan’s podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.
In the latest statement, Daniel Ek explained, “Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”
“I trust our policies, the research and expertise that inform their development, and our aspiration to apply them in a way that allows for broad debate and discussion, within the lines," Ek further wrote.
He reiterated, "We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike."
Neil Young’s Music Removed by Spotify
Young had given Spotify an ultimatum, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” Spotify proceeded to remove most of Young’s music by Wednesday. In his statement, published on his website, Young had written, “Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.”
He added, “Most of the listeners hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID information on Spotify are 24 years old, impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth.”
Following Young, Nils Lofgren and Joni Mitchell also announced that they will be removing their music from Spotify. Earlier, 270 medical professionals had sent an open letter to Spotify urging it to address the misinformation being spread.
Mitchell wrote, on her website, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”
In a statement given last week, a Spotify spokesperson had said that the platform tries to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators" and has removed 20,000 podcasts about the virus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appreciated Neil Young's decision. He tweeted, "(Neil Young), thanks for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies around #COVID19 vaccination."
Ghebreyesus added, "Public and private sector, in particular #socialmedia platforms, media, individuals - we all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic."
Joe Rogan’s Response to Neil Young Controversy
Amid the controversy following Young and Mitchell’s exit from Spotify, Joe Rogan posted a statement on social media. He talked about two episodes during which, he said, he interviewed a cardiologist and virologist.
Rogan believes that he doesn’t spread misinformation and is instead “interested in telling the truth.” He said, “I'm interested in finding out what the truth is, and I'm interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions."
Notably, Joe Rogan recently hosted Dr Robert Malone whose account was suspended by Twitter purportedly for spreading anti-vaccine content. Joe Rogan also has a $100 million multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expressed Concern Over COVID Misinformation
Among the high profile names to host a podcast on Spotify are UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A spokesperson said, “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform,” according to Reuters.
“We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the spokesperson added.
