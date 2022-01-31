Spotify Releases Statement After Joe Rogan-Neil Young COVID Controversy

This move comes after musician Neil Young reportedly asked his label to remove his music from Spotify after saying that the platform was allowing misinformation to be spread about COVID through Joe Rogan’s podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

In the latest statement, Daniel Ek explained, “Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

“I trust our policies, the research and expertise that inform their development, and our aspiration to apply them in a way that allows for broad debate and discussion, within the lines," Ek further wrote.