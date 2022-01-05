Neil Nongkynrih, Founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, Passes Away

Neil Nongkynrih, renowned pianist and the founder, mentor of Shillong Chamber Choir, passed away on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. Nongkynrih and the choir was based out of Mumbai since November last year as they were working on a spiritual album.

Neil Nongkynrih was born on 9 July, 1970, to former minister A H Scott Lyngdoh and Elvirial Nongkynrih. He studied music at the Trinity College and Guildhall School of Music in London. In the United Kingdom, Nongkynrih did numerous shows as a concert pianist.