Neil Nongkynrih, Founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, Passes Away

Neil Nongkynrih founded the Shillong Chamber Choir in 2001.

Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih has passed away.
Neil Nongkynrih, renowned pianist and the founder, mentor of Shillong Chamber Choir, passed away on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. Nongkynrih and the choir was based out of Mumbai since November last year as they were working on a spiritual album.

Neil Nongkynrih was born on 9 July, 1970, to former minister A H Scott Lyngdoh and Elvirial Nongkynrih. He studied music at the Trinity College and Guildhall School of Music in London. In the United Kingdom, Nongkynrih did numerous shows as a concert pianist.

After 14 years in Europe, he returned to India in 2001 and founded the Shillong Chamber Choir the same year. The choir won India's Got Talent in 2010. Nongkynrih was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015.

Mourning the musician's demise Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted,” I am saddened beyond words by the sudden demise of Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the famous Shillong Chamber Choir. He was a mentor to the country’s finest choir that serenaded crowds wherever they performed. We have lost a gem today.”

(With inputs from Shillong Times)

