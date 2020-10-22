Is Neha Kakkar Getting Married For Real? Here's What We Know...
"Is she really getting married or is it a promotion for the new video?"
All guesses from fans are up in the air but if reports are to be believed, Neha Kakkar and singer Rohanpreet will tie the knot in October. Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a video from her Roka ceremony. "I Love @rohanpreetsingh and family," she wrote in her Instagram post.
While the two singers haven't made anything official, a source told a news daily, "The wedding is likely to take place in Delhi by the end of this month. It will be low-key due to the pandemic."
However, Rohanpreet's manager was quoted by TOI, saying, "Yes, we have also heard such talks, but the two did a single together and that’s why they have been linked. Rohanpreet has no plans to get married."
Who is Rohanpreet Singh?
The Punjabi singer, Rohanpreet Singh, has been part of music reality shows in the past. Recently, he was seen on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a prospective suitor for Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame.
He had participated in the singing reality show, Rising Star 2 in 2018 and emerged as the runner-up on the show. Rohanpreet was judge Diljit Dosanjh's favourite contestant. He was also the first runner-up in the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2007.
The 25-year-old singer was born in Patiala, Punjab. He started practicing music when he was very young and it was his father who motivated him to do so.
Rumour Has It..
Neha Kakkar shared a video of the Roka ceremony on her Instagram. On 22 October, she posted a series of photos captioned, "The day He proposed to Me!! 🥰🙊😇 @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You ♥️🙌🏼."
A wedding invite featuring Neha and Rohanpreet’s name went viral on the internet that mentioned 26 October as the date of reception. The venue on the card being The Amaltas in Mohali. Some reports suggest that the wedding is likely to take place in Delhi on 24 October and will be a lowkey event.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song 'Nehu Da Vyaah' released on 20 October. The timing of the new song coinciding with the rumours around her wedding has compelled fans to speculate that it could all be a publicity gimmick for her song.
If all the social media display of affection is for the promotion, Neha Kakkar fans rooting for the couple will surely be disappointed.
