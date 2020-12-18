Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Announce Pregnancy?

Neha shared a photo on Instagram, which led to people guessing.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.
Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh took fans by surprise as they posted a photo on social media on Friday (18 December), sparking rumours as to whether the couple is expecting their first child. Neha is seen cradling what seems like a baby bump, while Rohanpreet hugs her.

"Khyaal Rakhya Kar", Neha captioned the photo. To which Rohanpreet replied, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)".

Neha and Rohanpreet were spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Friday.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a Gurudwara in Delhi on 24 October. The wedding was attended by family and close friends, and it was followed by a celebration.

On the work front, Neha is judging the 12th season of Indian Idol with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

