Women in the Film Business Age Quicker Than Men: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is all set for the next season of her show, No Filter Neha. This is the fifth season of the talk show, wherein the actor invites celebrities to get candid about their lives. The Quint spoke with Neha, who says that completing the recording for this season was the "hardest thing did" during the lockdown.

Dhupia says that she makes sure they have a strong research in place when she gets guests on the show.