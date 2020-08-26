Women in the Film Business Age Quicker Than Men: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia opens up about how the roles have changed for her after having a baby.

Updated26 Aug 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Neha Dhupia is all set for the next season of her show, No Filter Neha. This is the fifth season of the talk show, wherein the actor invites celebrities to get candid about their lives. The Quint spoke with Neha, who says that completing the recording for this season was the "hardest thing did" during the lockdown.

Dhupia says that she makes sure they have a strong research in place when she gets guests on the show.

"They can't deny what I ask them because I know that we have researched. Like this time I asked Saif about the time he split his head open at a party in Delhi and he can't deny it because I got the story from Soha".
Neha Dhupia, Actor
Talking about the films and the roles she is being offered, she says, "All the roles coming to be are very silly. I just look at the script and try to analyse whether it's worth giving up the time with Meher, taking her to the park, home schooling and I am like no, no, no. It's like as soon as you have a child you age so fast in the business and I can draw the analogy at home that women in the business age far quicker than the men. So I am just holding my ground," she says.

