'Every Room I'd Walk Into There Was a Conversation About Weight': Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia revealed that she gained more than the typical 17kg after giving birth to her daughter Mehr.

Published
Celebrities
Neha Dhupia revealed that she gained more than the typical 17kg after giving birth to her daughter Mehr. However, she found it relatively easy to lose the extra weight during lockdown by following a controlled diet at home. She shared her journey a second time around after giving birth.

She wrote, "Here’s a long tru story about me loosing 23 kgs … let me start by saying it was nt easy … living with the weight or trying to shed it.
Post both my pregnancies the weight gain or living in a larger body that I was nt used to was extremely tough to come to terms with."

Take a look:

"Every room one would walk into there was always a conversation about weight or unsolicited advise that I took with head bob ( caus on most days I was tired , plain tired of listening )." she added.

She also discussed the challenges she faced while shedding the extra weight and her efforts in doing so, including her diet regimen. Despite the obstacles, she emphasised that prioritising her well-being was ultimately rewarding.

Topics:  Neha Dhupia 

