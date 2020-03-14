Neha Defends Roadies Remark; Sonam, Taapsee Come Out in Support

Neha began by saying that Roadies has been a show she has enjoyed being a part of. “What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now!”

Neha added that she took a stand against violence during one of the recent episodes, wherein a person claimed that he slapped his partner who was allegedly cheating on him. “What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” the actor wrote.

She continued saying that she has been subjected to two weeks of vitriol and even her family is not spared. “Now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, friends, co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp - are being flooded with abuses and harassment.”