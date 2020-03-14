Neha Defends Roadies Remark; Sonam, Taapsee Come Out in Support
Recently, actor Neha Dhupia found herself embroiled in a controversy for taking a stand against violence on national television. The said comments were made during the auditions for MTV Roadies Revolution, which is airing its 18th season. After a contestant admitted that he had slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him, Neha Dhupia said he “doesn’t have the right to slap her” under any circumstances and “it is her choice”.
Now, Neha took to social media to issue a statement saying that her father has received harassment messages.
Neha began by saying that Roadies has been a show she has enjoyed being a part of. “What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now!”
Neha added that she took a stand against violence during one of the recent episodes, wherein a person claimed that he slapped his partner who was allegedly cheating on him. “What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” the actor wrote.
She continued saying that she has been subjected to two weeks of vitriol and even her family is not spared. “Now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, friends, co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp - are being flooded with abuses and harassment.”
Neha’s statement received a lot of support from the industry. Taapsee Pannu pointed out the irony in people sending abusive messages to Neha. She wrote that they are not on the “right side” of the same “moral compass” they claim to be “torchbearers” of. She pointed out that their choice of making an abusive comment is not congruent to the morals they seem to be preaching.
Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha and Neha’s husband Angad Bedi wrote messages on social media backing her.
Sonam wrote on her Insta story, “Ugh people are gross, I'm sorry about the hate Neha Dhupia no one deserves it. ESP when they are right."
A few days back a video of Neha Dhupia during the auditions of the latest Roadies season went viral. A contestant claimed that his partner was having affairs with five other men, so in a fit of rage he slapped her. To which Neha replied, “It is her choice. Nobody gives you the right to slap a girl. Maybe the problem is with you. Maybe she was feeling threatened by you.” Neha was called out for her remarks and was labelled a “fake feminist” on social media.
