Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death came as a shock to his fans and to the film industry. After a two and a half year long battle, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukaemia on the morning of 30th of April. He breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Several actors conveyed their condolences on social media. Now, wife Neetu Singh has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her late husband with a heartbreaking message.This is the photo of Rishi Kapoor that Neetu Singh shared. In the photo, he can be seen happily holding a drink, grinning into the camera. Rishi Kapoor's love for Black Label was well known. Neetu captioned the photo "The end of our story."Rishi Kapoor: A Romantic Dream We Will Miss ForeverRishi fell in love with Neetu Singh on the sets of Zehreela Insaan and they were married for close to forty years. They were also part of iconic films as a couple. Later, they welcomed daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir into their lives.For decades he ruled as Bollywood's evergreen romantic hero, starring in iconic films like Bobby, Karz, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni and Damini. He then started his second-innings with supporting roles. He stood tall with films like Agneepath, Mulk, 102 Not Out and Kapoor & Sons for which he won the Filmfare Award For Best Supporting Actor.