Neetu Thanks Doctors for Taking Care of Rishi Kapoor
A day after immersing the ashes of husband Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor expressed her gratitude towards the doctors at HN Reliance Hospital where he breathed his last on 30 April.
“As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Neetu Kapoor.
Recently, she also shared a picture of her late husband with the caption, “The end of our story.” In the photo, he can be seen happily holding a drink, grinning into the camera. Rishi Kapoor’s love for Black Label was well known. Neetu captioned the photo “The end of our story.”
Rishi fell in love with Neetu Singh on the sets of Zehreela Insaan and they were married for close to forty years. They were also part of iconic films as a couple. Later, they welcomed daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir into their lives.
