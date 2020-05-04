Neetu Thanks Doctors for Taking Care of Rishi Kapoor

A day after immersing the ashes of husband Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor expressed her gratitude towards the doctors at HN Reliance Hospital where he breathed his last on 30 April.

“As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Neetu Kapoor.