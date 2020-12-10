'Tested Positive for COVID-19', Confirms Neetu Kapoor
Her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have also contracted the virus.
Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted on Instagram, the actor wrote that she is currently and self-quarantining and is "feeling better" after consulting with her doctor.
Neetu wrote, "Earlier this week I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care."
Neetu contracted the virus while shooting for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, along with the film's director Raj Mehta have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Varun recently confirmed the news in an Instagram post saying he "could have been more careful". He appealed to fans to take "extra precautions". "All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," he wrote.
According to reports, Varun and Raj Mehta are quarantining themselves in Chandigarh, where they were on location filming, but Neetu Kapoor has flown back to Mumbai to recuperate.
Anil Kapoor, who is also part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has tested negative for the virus and confirmed the news on his social media.
Kriti Sanon and TV actor Tannaz Irani also recently announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.