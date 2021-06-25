Neetu Kapoor Tears up During Super Dancer Tribute to Rishi Kapoor

One of the contestants, Anshika Rajput, told Neetu that she was a fan of her son Ranbir Kapoor, "Neetu ma'am, main Ranbir sir ki bohut badi fan hoon (I'm a big fan of Ranbir sir)" Anshika then spoke to him over a call.

Ranbir said to Anshika, on the call, "Main 100% bohut jaldi aunga lekin usse pehle I'll meet you also (I'll come very soon 100% but before that I'll meet you also). Thank you so much and best of luck."

Anshika and her dance partner danced to the iconic song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the film Khel Khel Mein. The song was originally picturised on the actor couple.

On the career front, Neetu will make her comeback Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul also appear.