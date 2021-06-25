Neetu Kapoor Tears up During Super Dancer Tribute to Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor appears as a guest judge during the latest episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor got emotional after the contestants of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 performed to her and late Rishi Kapoor's songs, as a tribute. Neetu is a guest judge on the show's latest episode.
Sony TV shared a clip from the episode featuring the tribute to Neetu and Rishi's journey on the big screen. Neetu said, “Itna accha tribute (Such a good tribute). I don't think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi desakta hai (or can give me). It was so touching.”
The actor can also be seen dancing to the song Chuk Chuk Chak Chak from the film Rafoo Chakkar, starring Neetu and Rishi in the lead. The judges Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur also joined in.
One of the contestants, Anshika Rajput, told Neetu that she was a fan of her son Ranbir Kapoor, "Neetu ma'am, main Ranbir sir ki bohut badi fan hoon (I'm a big fan of Ranbir sir)" Anshika then spoke to him over a call.
Ranbir said to Anshika, on the call, "Main 100% bohut jaldi aunga lekin usse pehle I'll meet you also (I'll come very soon 100% but before that I'll meet you also). Thank you so much and best of luck."
Anshika and her dance partner danced to the iconic song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from the film Khel Khel Mein. The song was originally picturised on the actor couple.
On the career front, Neetu will make her comeback Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul also appear.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.