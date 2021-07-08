ADVERTISEMENT
Birthday Jukebox: Neetu Kapoor's Best Hits With Rishi Kapoor
On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, celebrate with some of her best songs with husband Rishi Kapoor.
i
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot in 1980 and stayed married till the latter's demise in 2020. After working together for the first time in Zahreela Insaan in 1974, they acted in several other films, including Kabhie Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein and Doosra Aadmi before their marriage.
Considered one of Bollywood's golden couples, they also had magical chemistry on-screen. And this chemistry was especially evident in the songs picturised on them. On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, celebrate with some of their best hits:
Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (Khel Khel Mein)
Tere Chehre Se (Kabhi Kabhie)
Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge (Khel Khel Mein)
Kisi Pe Dil Agar Aa Jaye (Rafoo Chakkar)
Nazron Se Keh Do (Doosara Aadmi)
Humne Tumko Dekha (Khel Khel Mein)
Jeena Kya Aji Pyar Bina (Dhan Daulat)
Aankhon Mein Kajal Hai (Doosara Aadmi)
Published:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT