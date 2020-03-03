I Have Suffered: Neena Cautions Women Not to Fall for Married Men
When she’s not entertaining audiences on screen, actor Neena Gupta keeps her fans amused with witty social media posts featuring snapshots from her life and short messages for viewers. In a recent Instagram video, Neena shared a life lesson about the pitfalls of having a relationship with a married man. She narrated how a woman can allow herself to be strung along by a man who convinces her that his marriage is over only to be left in the lurch when he eventually refuses to divorce his wife.
She says, “I’m going to tell you lines you often hear. He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate’. But they say ‘No, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to spend a night together, and he feels pressurised so he takes you to a hotel. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘Wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc., etc.’ Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about telling his wife about your affair, or of leaving him because the situation has become too complicated. He decides he doesn’t want to deal with a clandestine relationship anymore and says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?”
Neena ended the video saying that she wished others would learn from her mistakes. “Do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered; that’s why I’m telling you all not to do it.”
Neena was last seen reuniting with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which released on 21 February.