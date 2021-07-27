Neena Gupta Turns Narrator for MX Player’s ‘Chhatrasal'

Chhatrasal is scheduled to start streaming on MX Player on 29 July. The show also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni.

On the career front, Neena Gupta stars in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She is also a part of the thriller film Dial 100 also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.