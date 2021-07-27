Neena Gupta Turns Narrator for MX Player’s ‘Chhatrasal'
Neena Gupta will also star in 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan.
Actor Neena Gupta is set to feature as the narrator in the MX Player series Chhatrasal which follows the story of Maharaja Chhatrasal and his conflict with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The show is directed by Anadii Chaturvedi, and stars Jitin Gulati as King Chhatrasal and the award-winning actor Ashutosh Rana as Aurangzeb.
Talking about her role as narrator, Neena Gupta said in a statement, “Storytelling is now emerging as the new hero and I want to be a part of differentiated content that stands apart from the clutter. It is our responsibility as actors/ filmmakers or producers to give an impetus to scripts that chronicle our rich Indian heritage.”
“In this phase of my career, I am trying to strike the right balance between progressive scripts and multiple entertainment avenues and this is one of the reasons why I agreed to narrate the tale of this brave Bundela king. Chhatrasal is the tale of an unsung warrior that needed to be told and I am honoured to have been at the forefront of this storytelling experience.”Neena Gupta, Actor
Chhatrasal is scheduled to start streaming on MX Player on 29 July. The show also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar and Rudra Soni.
On the career front, Neena Gupta stars in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She is also a part of the thriller film Dial 100 also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.
