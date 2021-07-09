Neena Gupta Once Told Masaba That Vivian Richards Wasn't a 'Family Man'

She added that he often finds it difficult to 'express his emotions'. Neena talked about how Richards would 'go mad' trying to get her something if she asked for it but wouldn't bring her anything on his own. However, Neena did conclude by saying that Richards is a "very nice guy, down-to-earth, and disciplined".

In a 2017 interview, Masaba had said that she has massive respect for both her parents. "Through the time when I was between 8 till I turned 14, I remember my holidays with my father. He was very active in commentary then, travelling the world, and he would come to India quite often," she added.