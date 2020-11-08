Today I see Kamala Harris & I Know Different is So Good: Masaba

After Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected as Vice President of America, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to pen a long note about her own 'mixed' upbringing while congratulating Harris. She also attached two photos, one of her younger self and the other of Harris.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketing legend Vivian Richards.

Masaba began by writing that when she was a little girl and she started understanding her ethnicity she felt she was the only one of her kind. "You know when i was little & started to understand more about my ethnicity...the fact that I was a mixed child..half Caribbean & half Indian,I thought I was the only one of my kind.I used to think wow, masaba there possibly can’t be more like you out there.”