Need a Shaheen Bagh for Kashmiri Pandits: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

He also added that, “You get a heart attack but you get stents. And you go on. All of us Kashmiri pandits have a stent in our hearts. But we have to move on. The hashtag #ApkaSwagatHai in response to #HumWaapisAyenge gave me hope. There has to be an acknowledgement of what KPs went through.”

Speaking about the recent political changes in Kashmir, particularly the abrogation of Article 370, Chopra said that the government had shown courage by getting rid of it but he is interested in seeing what happens next.