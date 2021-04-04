NCB Seizes Drugs From Actor Gaurav Dixit's Flat: Report
Officials said the actor is on the run.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the flat of actor Gaurav Dixit on Friday night in Mumbai's Lokhandwala after they received a tip off from recently-arrested Ajaz Khan and other peddlers, as per a report by mid-day.
The agency reportedly told the publication that it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city's Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.
Gaurav, who has appeared in some films and TV shows, is on the run, the officials added.
Ajaz Khan, while talking to reporters, had insisted he was innocent. When asked repeatedly about the drugs found at his house, he said, "Nothing. Ask them where they got it... what they got was four sleeping pills. My wife had miscarried and was in depression. She was taking those pills." Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday by the NCB after he was detained for questioning over restricted drugs reportedly found at his place.
The mid-day report states that during interrogation Ajaz named a few actors who take drugs, Gaurav being one of them. Gaurav Dixit has two films 'Marudhar Express' and 'Diary of a Butterfly' to his credit.
Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, the NCB has been probing alleged use of drugs by the film and TV industries.
(With inputs from mid-day)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.