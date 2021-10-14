'NCB Making Selective Leaks to Frame People': Maha Minister Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik has alleged that his son-in-law will move high court to seek quashing of charges levelled against him.
Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged on Thursday that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people.
During a press conference, Malik added that his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was recently granted bail in a drugs case after nine months, will move the high court to seek quashing of the charges levelled against him by the NCB. "My son-in-law Sameer was accused of being a drug dealer, and the NCB had arrested him.
Speaking about the Mumbai cruise raid in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been arrested Nawab Malik told reporters that the raid was 'fake' and no drugs were recovered. He also stated that "NCB has malafide intentions and is involved in only selective leaks to frame people". Malik was referring to the Sushant Singh Rajput case and other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.
'NCB Procrastinated For Over Three Months': Nawab Malik on Sameer Khan Case
Addressing the reporters, Malik said that his daughter is in 'shock' because of the allegations against Sameer. "They did not mix in the society. Sameer has suffered a traumatic injury. On 9 January, one Karan Sajnani's house in Bandra was raided, and there were reports of the NCB confiscating 200 kg of ganja".
"Sameer was summoned on 12th night. He reached the NCB office at 10am on the 13th. The same evening my son-in-law was arrested under Section 27A on charges of running a big drug racket. We went to the court for bail, but the application was rejected. We kept going to the court but the NCB procrastinated for three-and-a-half-months".Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson
Malik further said that it was clarified in court that 200kg of ganja wasn't found. "Only seven-and-a-half grams of ganja was found with Rahila Furniturewala. All that recovered material was Herbal tobacco, which the chemical analysis report told us. Does the NCB, despite being such a big agency, not understand the difference between tobacco and ganja?
Malik alleged that the NCB had raided his daughter's house and office, but they did not find anything. "Despite this, there were reports of seizure of drugs on news channels. We raised this issue in court".
"We will go to the court and demand to quash this whole matter. This entire case is a fraud by NCB, I am telling this from day one. Now, when journalists go to the NCB to seek answers, they will talk about challenging the bail order. So we welcome that", Malik said during the press conference.
'My Security Was Increased After I Started Getting Threats': Nawab Malik
Malik told the press, "Riya's bail has been challenged by the NCB in the Supreme Court, but for the last 6 months she has sought time for amendment of the petition. Till now, the matter has not come up in court. I have been getting death threats for the last few days. We will give a complaint in writing to the Home Secretary about this. My security has also been increased. My family has been defamed in this whole matter, about that, they are free to claim defamation separately".
