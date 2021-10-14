'NCB Making Selective Leaks to Frame People': Maha Minister Nawab Malik

Malik further said that it was clarified in court that 200kg of ganja wasn't found. "Only seven-and-a-half grams of ganja was found with Rahila Furniturewala. All that recovered material was Herbal tobacco, which the chemical analysis report told us. Does the NCB, despite being such a big agency, not understand the difference between tobacco and ganja?

Malik alleged that the NCB had raided his daughter's house and office, but they did not find anything. "Despite this, there were reports of seizure of drugs on news channels. We raised this issue in court".

"We will go to the court and demand to quash this whole matter. This entire case is a fraud by NCB, I am telling this from day one. Now, when journalists go to the NCB to seek answers, they will talk about challenging the bail order. So we welcome that", Malik said during the press conference.