Drugs Probe: Arjun's Partner Gabriella's Brother Granted Bail
He was arrested in Lonavala on 18 October.
A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday, 15 December, granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades in connection with an alleged drugs case.
The court directed Demetriades to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000 and asked him to submit his passport and not leave India without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), reported ANI. Agisilaos is the brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades.
Demetriades was arrested by the NCB on 18 October from Lonavala. NCB sources told The Quint that he has been arrested in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held. He was found in possession of charas and alprazolam, a banned tablet, sources added. The agency alleged that he used to supply drugs and claimed to have recovered evidence to track his supply chain.
Sources said that Demetriades has been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly any drug related activities).
Both Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have also been questioned by the NCB in connection with the case. After initially appearing before the agency on 13 November, Arjun has been summoned by the NCB once again on 16 December.
