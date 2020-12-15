Drugs Probe: Arjun's Partner Gabriella's Brother Granted Bail

Sources said that Demetriades has been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly any drug related activities).

Both Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have also been questioned by the NCB in connection with the case. After initially appearing before the agency on 13 November, Arjun has been summoned by the NCB once again on 16 December.