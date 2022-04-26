Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Wasn't Paid Rs 2500 for Role in 'Shool'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed, in a recent interview, that he didn’t get paid Rs 2500 for his role in Eeshwar Nivas’ 1999 release Shool but managed to recover the money with a clever plan. Before he gained popularity as an actor, Nawazuddin played side roles in several films including that of a waiter in Shool. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon in the lead and was produced by Ram Gopal Varma.

Nawazuddin also revealed that he visited the production office for several months but to no avail. Nawazuddin told Bollywood Bubble, “I have small roles in several films, I don't even tell people about many of them, but I am there. I needed money, it was a means of survival."