‘Today, My Bathroom Is as Big as the House I Once Lived In’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently became the proud owner of a bungalow in Mumbai which he designed and built. He purportedly based the bungalow’s design on his childhood home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. In a recent interview, he talked about how he used to share a house with four other aspiring actors in the past.

He told Bombay Times, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (In the past my house used to be as big as my personal bathroom is now). When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors.”