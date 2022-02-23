‘Today, My Bathroom Is as Big as the House I Once Lived In’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui named his new bungalow in Mumbai 'Nawab' after his father.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently became the proud owner of a bungalow in Mumbai which he designed and built. He purportedly based the bungalow’s design on his childhood home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. In a recent interview, he talked about how he used to share a house with four other aspiring actors in the past.
He told Bombay Times, “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha (In the past my house used to be as big as my personal bathroom is now). When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors.”
Nawazuddin added, “Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholu toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha (That room was so small that I’d hit someone’s feet if I opened the door) because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Dheere dheere (Gradually), I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot to fame after the 2012 release Gangs of Wasseypur. Nawazuddin named the new bungalow ‘Nawab’ after his father. The actor also revealed that his father didn’t like staying in the house in Mumbai.
"So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow," Nawazuddin said.
In January, Nawazuddin shared a picture sitting in the garden with the caption, "A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act."
The actor had told Hindustan Times that he hadn’t planned on constructing a new house. “Ghar hona chahiye — iss concept mein mera belief hi nahi tha (I never believed in the concept that one should own a house). Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. Things kept happening," Nawazuddin said.
On the work front, Nawazuddin stars in Kangana Ranaut's production Tiku weds Shiru, the drama No Land's Man, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
