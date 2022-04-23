When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Got Caught Travelling Ticketless In the Mumbai Local
Here's why Nawazuddin Siddiqui chose to do 'Heropanti 2' with Tiger Shroff.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back again playing the bad guy, but this time it comes with a twist. In Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin plays Laila, the magician with a theatrical touch. Nawazuddin told The Quint how he picked up the walk and how he completed his look as Laila including the makeup. He also talked about whether it was difficult to walk with a clutch in his hand.
Along with this, he also spoke about the time he was captured travelling in the Mumbai local without a ticket and why he chose the train as a mode of transport.
The actor, who was appreciated for his role and unique laughter in Kick has a similar laugh in Heropanti 2 as well. Nawazuddin says he tried to keep his laugh a little different but even if it is the same, it shouldn't matter.
Nawaz will also be seen in the English language film No Land's Man. Talking about the film, the actor said people should dissect his acting skills in that film instead of Heropanti 2, which is a commercial Hindi film made simply for entertainment. He is also quite thrilled that his children, who are Tiger Shroff's fans can now finally watch this film.
