On Wednesday, 20 May Aaliya joined Twitter to state that reports suggesting that she was allegedly having an affair with media professional Peeyush Pandey were malicious and untrue. She said, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.”Peeyush told Bombay Times in an interview, “I got to know about their divorce notice through the media. I am the scapegoat here. These link-up rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous! Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone, and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful. This puts me in a spot with my family and friends. Luckily, my better half is aware of the truth as she is also friends with Aaliya. I will consult my lawyer as to what needs to be done to safeguard my interests.”‘Awaiting Response From Nawaz’, Says Aaliya’s LaywerNawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is now awaiting his response after she sent him a legal notice seeking maintenance and sole custody of their children, owing to a discord in their marriage earlier this month. The notice was sent to him through both WhatsApp and email states a report by Hindustan Times.Aaliya’s lawyer Abhay Sahai confirmed that they have not received a response from Nawazuddin. He told HT, “This is a very difficult time right now, because of the coronavirus. All the inter-state borders are also closed and it is very difficult to travel. Let’s see how we take it forward.”He added, “We will have to see the situation because the situation throughout the country is very difficult. Depending on whatever the situation calls for, we will take action appropriately.”Speaking of the separation Aaliya had earlier said, “The most important thing in a marriage, self-respect, was long gone in our case. I was made to feel lonely and a nobody in this relationship. Even Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas was a troublemaker. I have decided to retain my maiden name, Anjana Kishor Pandey because I want to build an identity for myself.”(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Bombay Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.