Native American Actor And Activist Sacheen Littlefeather Dies At 75

In 1973, Brando won the 'Best Actor' for Oscar for his performance in The Godfather; yet he chose to abstain from the ceremony in order to show his support for Native American rights. Littlefeather, then 26, attended the event on Brando's behalf. In a brief speech, she declined to accept the award and stated that Brando's refusal was partly motivated by "the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns."

The actor received a lot of flack following her speech and was reportedly blacklisted by Hollywood after the ceremony, as well.