National Award-Winning Director Sumitra Bhave Passes Away Aged 78

Award-winning writer and director Sumitra Bhave passed away in Pune aged 78. She was reportedly suffering from age-related ailments, and was under observation in a private hospital.

Bhave made her first film Bai in 1985, while working as the Director of Research Project at Stree Vani. The movie followed the life of a woman in the slums navigating daily life. The theme of social causes remained prevalent in many of her later projects. Bai won the 'National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Welfare' at the 33rd National Film Awards.