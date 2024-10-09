Karan Johar Wins Third National Award With Ayan Mukerji-Directorial ‘Brahmastra'

The caption further read, “This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies! @ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen - thank you!"

Before attending the ceremony on Tuesday (8 October), Johar had said to ANI, “We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema."