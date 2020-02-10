Natalie Portman, Spike Lee Pay Tribute With Their Oscar Outfits
From Laura Dern to Al Pacino to Brad Pitt, the 92nd Academy Awards currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles are considered a landmark when it comes to honouring the art of storytelling in cinema. However, as the red carpet rolls out, it seems that this year’s celebrities have decided to make their own sartorial statements.
Natalie Portman showed up for the Oscars 2020 in a gorgeous Dior tuxedo cape but here’s the best part: the cape came adorned with names of female filmmakers who have been snubbed by the Academy this year. Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen and Slim) are some of the names embroidered on the cape.
Take a look:
“I wanted to recognise the women who have not been recognised for their incredible work this year in a subtle way,” she can be heard saying in a video on social media.
Filmmaker Spike Lee took the opportunity to pay tribute to the late basketball player Kobe Bryant. Lee walked the red carpet in a purple Gucci suit with the number 24 on it. 24 was Kobe Bryant’s number in the latter part of his career. He completed the look with Nike Kobe 9 high-top shoes, purple rimmed glasses and a cap.
Take a look:
This isn’t the first time that Lee has made such an emotional statement with his outfit. Previously, he has honoured Prince with his red carpet look.
On 26 January, Kobe Bryant met with an unfortunate accident as his helicopter crashed, killing both him and his daughter Gianna, at the age of 41 and 13 respectively.
