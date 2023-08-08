Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Part Ways After 11 Years?

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are reportedly no longer together, as per Page Six. The couple called it quits after 11 years of marriage, a source told Us Weekly on Monday. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” the insider claimed.
The couple, who have two children, renewed speculation about their marital status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, 4 August when Portman was spotted without her wedding ring during an event in Sydney, Australia.
In June, Millepied was seen allegedly having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist.
According to reports, Portman is incredibly private and her biggest focus right now is protecting her kids, referring to her children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.
The couple met on the sets of Portman’s Oscar-winning movie Black Swan, Millepied was the choreographer for the film in 2009.
