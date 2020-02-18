Nehru’s Writing Gives an Answer to Today’s Questions: Naseeruddin

At an event co-organised by Swara Bhasker recently on Valentine’s Day, a number of celebrities including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj gathered to express their love for the country. Called ‘India, My Valentine’, the event also saw Naseeruddin Shah reciting an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru’s book Discovery of India.

The film and theatre actor said that even though he never felt the need to show his patriotism out in the open, he felt happy to be a part of the event celebrating one’s love for India. Sharing the video on Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Naseer saab reminding us of what our political legacy actually is.. reading an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery Of India.”