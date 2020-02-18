Nehru’s Writing Gives an Answer to Today’s Questions: Naseeruddin
At an event co-organised by Swara Bhasker recently on Valentine’s Day, a number of celebrities including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj gathered to express their love for the country. Called ‘India, My Valentine’, the event also saw Naseeruddin Shah reciting an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru’s book Discovery of India.
The film and theatre actor said that even though he never felt the need to show his patriotism out in the open, he felt happy to be a part of the event celebrating one’s love for India. Sharing the video on Twitter, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Naseer saab reminding us of what our political legacy actually is.. reading an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery Of India.”
Before reading the book’s excerpts, he said, “Despite the fact that I never felt the need to wear my love for my country on my sleeves, I must congratulate Swara and the team for this initiative. I thank her for asking me to join all of you in celebrating our country and sending a valentine to our nation.”
“Maybe it will show you the direction. I've also in these times felt the need to re-examine, rediscover what it is that is unique about this country, what is that creates such unconditional love for this country, what it is that has always been our pride and has won the admiration of the entire world and I think Pandit Nehru's writing gives an answer to those questions,” he added.
