'Sharing Power Will Be a Hard Pill For Modi to Swallow': Naseeruddin Shah

During the course of the interview, the celebrated theatre actor spoke about how Rahul Gandhi, who is the leader of the opposition, proved himself to be an astute leader. He said, "I breathed a sign of relief not only because BJP's strength has been short-circuited but also because of the way the opposition handled the vile charges that were thrown at them Mr Mallikarjun Kharge dignified response to that invective was wonderful"

"The biggest take away, I would think, is the arrival of Rahul Gandhi as a competent, hardworking, astute politician, rather than being an object of mirth in the Opposition,” Shah said.

The actor also said, "Until this election, the PM believed that he is invincible and right about everything."

"Sharing power for the Indian PM would be a difficult pill to swallow but he will have to do it." he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, while the INDIA bloc together won 234 seats. On the other hand, the BJP won 243 while the NDA won 290 seats.