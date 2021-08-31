Drugs Case: NCB Gets Actor Armaan Kohli's Custody Till 1 September
Armaan Kohli was arrested by the NCB in connection to a drugs case.
Actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1 September, as per a report by ANI. Kohli was arrested in connection to a drugs case.
Two alleged drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in Mumbai's Juhu area on Monday, ANI reported.
Armaan Kohli has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.
Earlier, the NCB had conducted raids at his house. Reports suggest that a small amount of cocaine was recovered from Kohli's apartment in Andheri. NCB officials also told ANI that the actor was found in an inebriated condition at the time of his arrest.
"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office", NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede told ANI.
Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, the NCB has been investigating alleged drug use by celebrities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.