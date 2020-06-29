Actor Nana Patekar on Sunday visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Patna, Bihar to pay his condolences. He was in Bihar to take part in a CRPF cultural function in Patna district and met the late actor’s father at their Rajiv Nagar home. The actor died by suicide on 14 June at his Mumbai residence.“I just met his father. And what else I can do,” Nana Patekar said after meeting the family. Recently, Sushant’s family had announced that his childhood house will be turned into a memorial for his fans. The memorial will house his most prized possessions, including the telescope he cherished.His family released a statement, stating that a foundation will be set up in his memory to support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science, three subjects that were extremely close to Sushant's heart. Read the entire statement:The world's Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.We can't bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn't get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn't see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn't hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love.To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart - cinema, science and sports. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.