Naga Chaitanya Recalls People Walked Out of Theatres During His Debut Film Josh

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who made his debut with the 2009 film Josh, recalled during a recent interview that he saw people walking out of the theatres before the film ended. He added that the incident ‘scarred’ him.

Naga Chaitanya told Mashable, “For my first film Josh, I went to the theatre and of course, it was brilliant when it opened but it didn’t do too well. Towards the end of the film, people started getting up and walking out and that hit me hard. I was like ‘I am here to entertain people and I am not able to do that’.”