Naga Chaitanya Recalls People Walked Out of Theatres During His Debut Film Josh
Naga Chaitanya further said that the incident left him 'scarred'.
Actor Naga Chaitanya, who made his debut with the 2009 film Josh, recalled during a recent interview that he saw people walking out of the theatres before the film ended. He added that the incident ‘scarred’ him.
Naga Chaitanya told Mashable, “For my first film Josh, I went to the theatre and of course, it was brilliant when it opened but it didn’t do too well. Towards the end of the film, people started getting up and walking out and that hit me hard. I was like ‘I am here to entertain people and I am not able to do that’.”
“That experience scarred me but it also taught me a lot. After that film, I have never gone back to the theatre to experience that because I just have that memory in my head but I do want to break it one day.”Naga Chaitanya to Mashable
Chaitanya also said that he doesn’t go to a theatre on the day his film releases, “A lot of people go for the first day. I can’t because I am a wreck. I have severe anxiety problems on the day the film is releasing. It’s like what if they don’t respond, what if they don’t laugh, what if they get up and go away.”
Josh also marked Karthika’s debut and was directed by Dil Raju and Vasu Varma. The film didn’t leave a mark at the box office despite strong opening day numbers.
Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, also stars Mona Singh, and released on 11 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.