Nafisa Ali Sodhi Stuck in Goa, Running Out Of Meds and Ration
Yesteryear actor and beauty pageant winner, Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been stuck in Morjim, Goa, since the lockdown. In a statement given to Hindustan Times, she said that there is a paucity of perishable products like fruits and vegetables and dry ration is now her staple diet. Taking certain medicines are an indispensable part of her day, given that she is a cancer survivor. However, she is running out of those as well and can’t have them couriered as postal services have been shut till the lockdown is lifted. They are not available in Morjim and travel to Panjim isn’t possible.
Concerned for her health, Nafisa Ali’s daughter had asked her to come to Morjim. It was here that the 21-day long lockdown came into effect.
Nafisa also shared that her niece, Diya Naidu was tested positive for coronavirus on her return to Bangalore from Switzerland. She has now completely recovered from the viral infection.
Nafisa had on 22 March uploaded a video which explained what coronavirus does to the human body once it attacks it. The caption to this explainer reads, “Please share and spread the importance each of holds in stopping this deadly corona.” The 8-minute long video summaries what the deadly virus does and how it can be contained.
She had later participated in the Janata Curfew on 22 March and uploaded a video of the moment on her account.
On 22 March, Nafisa took to Instagram and posted a few coping mechanisms which can be used to survive through life in quarantine.
