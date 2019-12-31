‘Naam Hai Tera’ to ‘Chhapaak’: Himesh, Deepika Revisit Old Days
Recently, Deepika reunited with singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of reality show Indian Idol. Deepika visited the sets of Indian Idol for the promotion of her upcoming film Chhapaak. Deepika’s first onscreen appearance was with Himesh in the song video ‘Naam Hai Tera’.
On Monday, Himesh took to social media to reminisce this memory with Himesh Reshammiya. He posted a photo with Deepika, and in the caption wrote that Chhapaak would win a national award.
The caption read, “Deepika is going to take the national award and every award of the country for chhapaak , she is historic , from naam hai tera to chapaak , so proud of her , super talent she is , truely blessed , Hats of to Meghna Gulzar , loved the trailer , looking forward to the film , Watch Indian idol sat sunday , amazing talent , amazing show , cheers.”
The duo also revisited the memory by performing ‘Naam Hai Tera’ on the stage. Himesh posted another photo with the caption,“It was fun to perform ‘naam hai tera’ again with Deepika , she is such an incredible talent , so proud of her , chhapaak is mindblowing , what a performer she is , looking forward to the film , lots of love”
Himesh Reshammiya is a judge on Indian Idol along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.
Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, who survived an acid attack in 2005 at the age of 15. Part of the film will reportedly explore the PIL that was subsequently filed in the Supreme Court in 2006 and which lead to the amendment of laws regarding acid attacks in 2013. Deepika plays a character named Malti in the film and Vikrant Massey’s role is modelled on that of Laxmi’s partner, social activist Alok Dixit.
It will release on 10 January 2020.
