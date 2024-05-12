ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'My Recovery Is In Progress': Shreyas Talpade Gives Health Update

Actor Shreyas Talpade plans to delay accepting intense action or drama roles.

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who had a heart attack last year and underwent angioplasty, plans to hold off on accepting roles in films with intense action or drama until he's fully recovered.

The actor was hospitalised in Mumbai on 14 December 2024 after collapsing at home. He was discharged after a week. Talpade mentioned he's currently taking it easy and looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Kartam Bhugtam.

"There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait," the actor said.

"But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," Talpade told PTI in an interview here.

The actor was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

Shreyas Talpade 

