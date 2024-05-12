'My Recovery Is In Progress': Shreyas Talpade Gives Health Update

"There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait," the actor said.

"But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," Talpade told PTI in an interview here.

The actor was also seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.