'My First Wedding Celebration In India': Bill Gates Congratulates Anant-Radhika

Bill Gates, who recently attended the three-day-long pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.
In his post, Bill mentioned that this was his 'first time' attending a wedding celebration in India. He also mentioned that the event gave him an excuse to catch up with old friends.
Sharing a photo of himself from the pre-wedding, Bill wrote in the caption, "This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends."
Have a look at the post here:
Anant and Radhika's star-studded pre-wedding celebration kicked off on 1 March and ended on 3 March. Bill attended the event with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd.
In addition, the grand pre-wedding event had several global icons and Indian celebrities in attendance, including pop star Rihanna, Akon, and Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others.
