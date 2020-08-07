My Best Co-Star Experience: Janhvi on Working With Pankaj Tripathi

Talking about working with an industry legend, Janhvi said this is the best co-star experience she has had. Comparing her relationship with Tripathi to that shared by the titular character and her father, the actor said - “For her, what her father says is the gospel truth and that’s where it starts and ends for her. I think that’s how it had become for me and Pankaj sir.”

Based on the life of Indian Air Force officer and pilot Gunjan Saxena, a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman IAF officer to take part in a war, the movie shows the difficulties she had to face as a woman during her training at the IAF academy. The film also stars Angad Bedi as Gunjan’s brother Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother. The film is set to be released on Netflix on 12 August.