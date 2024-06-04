'My Baby Had a Baby Girl': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor Congratulate Varun-Natasha

Filmmaker Karan Johar congratulated actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, on the birth of their first child, expressing his excitement. Arjun Kapoor also sent his best wishes to the new parents. Natasha gave birth to a baby girl at a Mumbai hospital on 3 June.
Karan Johar wrote, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (sic)."
Arjun wrote, "Baby John had a baby!!! Papa Number 1 casting is now locked finally!!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister (sic)."
David Dhawan had confirmed the news to the paparazzi outside the hospital, announcing they were blessed with a baby girl.
