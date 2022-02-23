Munawar Shares ‘Childhood Story’, Netizens See an Explanation for ‘Lock Upp'
Munawar Faruqui was criticised on social media after he was announced as contestant on Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'.
Munawar Faruqui shared a video on Twitter reciting a ‘childhood story’ a day after he was announced as the second contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. In the clip, Munawar talks about an unfair ‘cricket tournament’ which his team won and netizens have interpreted it as his explanation for being a part of Kangana’s show.
Munawar said, “Let me tell you a story. When I was a kid, there was a guy named Jabbar who used to organise cricket tournaments in his area, so only they’d only win. They were bullies and only they would win. If any team made it to the finals, they would bribe the umpire or something and defeat them. They would declare someone ‘out’ on whims. Even we went to the tournament and reached the finals.”
He concluded with, “They used to do this thing- since it was a cement pitch, they would wet the ball when it was their turn to bowl. We practiced with a wet ball for a week and hit a sixer in every ball. We won the tournament but they were bullies so they didn’t give us the trophy. We didn’t get the trophy but we defeated them…on their pitch.”
Comedian Munawar Faruqui and Kangana Ranaut have had a contentious equation on social media owing mostly to their diametrically opposed views. After ALTBalaji released Munawar’s announcement teaser, people on social media were divided. Some lauded the move while several others questioned why he would work with Kangana, who has frequently been criticised for her hate speeches.
Here's the teaser:
Hussain Haidry, Kunal Kamra React to Munawar's 'Lock Upp' Gig
Writer and lyricist Hussain Haidry tweeted, "I think this is a tone-deaf, sellout act by Munawar Faruqui To be a guy playing games in jail with Kangana Ranaut as jailor is NOT FUNNY Being at work with a genocidal propagandist beats financial adversity logic Am I to be “entertained” by a muslim imprisoned for no reason?!"
Comedian Kunal Kamra wrote, “Munavar & Kangana both on the same show bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not.”
In a separate tweet he wrote, “A bigot took a comedian to jail for jokes he didn’t do, Penalised for his identity he lost out on work. Now people are angry that he’s part of a reality show that’s hosted by a bigot. Every time there’s a Bigot in the scenario why should the comedian be the only one to lose out?”
Almost a dozen shows of Munawar Faruqui across the country were cancelled due to right wing threats to him and the venues. Munawar had also hinted that he would quit comedy, with the message, “Nafrat jeet gayi, Artist haar gaya, (Hate won, the artist lost).” However, he later shared a post suggesting he won’t be quitting.
In 2021, Munawar was also arrested in Indore for allegedly “mocking the deities of another religion” on the basis of a complaint filed Hindu Rakshak Sangathan chief Eklavya Goud. The Indore police had later told the media that they had no evidence against the comedian.
The reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut will feature 16 controversial contestants who will be put behind bars for 72 days. It will start streaming on MX Player and ALTBalaji from 27 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.