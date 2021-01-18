Munawar Faruqui: UP Police Obtains Production Warrant for Comedian

The case was transferred from George Town police station to the Crime Branch about four months ago.

"On coming to know that Munawar Faruqui is lodged at Indore Jail, we moved a local court and obtained his production warrant. On 7 January, we served the production warrant at Indore jail and submitted another copy at a court in Indore," investigating officer Inspector Dhakeshwar Singh told The Indian Express. He said that Faruqui's statement hadn't been recorded as the police were unable to locate the comedian during the investigation since his address mentioned in the FIR was found to be incorrect.

Superintendent of Indore jail, Rajesh Kumar Bhangre, told the publication that they had not received the production warrant yet. He said that authorities would seek the court's opinion once the warrant was received, adding that Faruqui's custody would be handed over to the UP police if permission was granted by the court.