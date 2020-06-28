On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead by the Mumbai Police at his residence in Bandra. Sushant’s death by suicide has left his family, friends and the Bollywood fraternity in shock. In the aftermath of this incident, social media was flooded with speculations about Sushant’s death.Now the Mumbai Police has confirmed that Sushant’s post mortem reveals that the cause of his death was asphyxia due to hanging.DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Zone 9, Mumbai Police has said, “ In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Bandra police have recorded the statements of 27 people so far. Sushant Singh Rajput’s detailed post mortem has been received from Cooper hospital. The PM report has been signed by doctors and given to the police. Doctors have on record informed the police that Sushant Singh’s cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.”He further added that “Sushant’s samples have been collected and sent for analysis. We’ve requested our forensic team to analyse the samples on priority. The police is trying to investigate the reason why Sushant decided to take his own life. As soon as we find something, the police will inform everyone.”DCP Trimukhe has also requested people to not spread misinformation.“There is a lot of misinformation about this case going around on social media but I guarantee you that Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case very professionally.”DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Mumbai PoliceThe DCP also clarified that the Police is looking into various angles of investigation, including the one involving Yash Raj Films.“At the beginning of his career, Sushant had signed some films. Following that, he had signed a contract with Yash Raj (Films). The terms of that contract and how it was handled..the police is investigating that. If any new information regarding this case surfaces in the future, the police will look into that as well,” said Trimukhe.Salman Khan Tweets in Support of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.