Mumbai Police Busts Sex Racket; ‘Savdhaan India’ Actor Rescued

The raid was conducted by The Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai Police. Senior Inspector of SS, Sandesh Revale said, “Priya Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. She was involved in immoral activities.”

One of the rescued actors has worked in the crime show Savdhaan India, and the other has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. A minor was also rescued, who has worked in a web series.