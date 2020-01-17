Mumbai Police Busts Sex Racket; ‘Savdhaan India’ Actor Rescued
(Photo: PTI)

A “high-profile” sex racket operating from a three-star hotel in Andheri, Mumbai has been busted by the Mumbai Police. They have arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artistes, including a minor, an official said on Thursday.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested,” he said.

The raid was conducted by The Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai Police. Senior Inspector of SS, Sandesh Revale said, “Priya Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. She was involved in immoral activities.”

One of the rescued actors has worked in the crime show Savdhaan India, and the other has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. A minor was also rescued, who has worked in a web series.

